Sharjah: A 28-year-old worker who suffered serious injuries after falling from the second floor of an under-construction villa in Al Suyoh 9 on December 12 has died, Sharjah Police said yesterday.
The Bangladeshi worker, identified as R.A.L.H, died in the ICU of Al Qassimi Hospital, they said.
The man had suffered internal bleeding in the brain, besides fractures in the skull and other parts of the body.
The incident happened when AC work was being carried out in the villa, the owner of the company told Gulf News.
The victim was checking the second floor of the villa when he fell down under the staircase.
The victim was on visit visa, said the owner who reported the incident.
A team from the Criminal and Investigation Department (CID) was dispatched to the villa.
Sharjah Police has urged construction companies to ensure that all safety measures are in place at work sites.