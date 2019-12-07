Woman was allegedly lured into a flat for an interview

Dubai: Dubai Court of First Instance has acquitted a man of sexually assaulting a job seeker.

The 34-year-old Pakistani defendant allegedly lured the 36-year-old Filipina victim to his “real estate office” in Al Barsha on the pretext of conducting a job interview in June this year.

However, when she got there, she realised it was a residential property.

“I was discussing the job when he started drinking alcohol,” said the victim. “I was scared that I wanted to leave, but he attacked me,” she alleged.

She also alleged that the defendant abused her and bit her on the shoulder before throwing her to the ground and trying to rape her.

“I managed to stop him and escaped to the bathroom where I called the police for help,” she added.

The accused was arrested and taken to Barsha Police Station, while the victim was rushed to hospital where she received treatment for the bruises she had suffered.

The defendant denied he sexually assaulted the woman during questioning.