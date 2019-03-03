Victim says defendant secretly recorded her when she rented his apartment for a few days

Representational image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Dubai: A man was on Sunday accused before the Dubai Court of First Instance of blackmailing a woman after recording her naked.

The victim, a 49-year-old Jordanian woman, testified that she met her 47-year-old compatriot in 2016 when she was shipping furniture to her country.

“I was searching for a shipping company to send furniture to Jordan. I recommended him to a friend for a shipping job in 2017. My friend wanted to send goods to Saudi Arabia,” she said.

She said that her friend was relocating his company to Saudi Arabia and the defendant asked her to mediate between the two so he could buy the furniture that was left behind for a Dh10,000 commission.

A few weeks later, the woman said that she and her son needed a place to stay while her new place was being made ready.

“He offered to rent his apartment for few days until my new place is ready.”

A few days later, he invited the woman and her son for a lunch and he held her hand and told her that he wanted to have sex with her.

“I yelled on him and told him that I will call the police and he stopped. I asked him for my commission and he told me that I need to have sex with him to get my money,” she added.

Cameras set up

He told her that he recorded her via cameras at his apartment.

The woman called the defendant’s wife and informed her of the incident following which, the man allegedly called her and threatened to post the clips online and send them to her friends and family.

“He said he will publish the videos showing me naked inside the apartment if I didn’t call his wife and retract what I told her about the molestation,” the woman added.

She alerted Dubai police who arrested the defendant.

The man was charged with sexual assault, defamation and breach of privacy.