Dubai: A jobless man has been accused of setting two trucks and a bus (collectively valued at Dh775,000) on fire and deliberately setting six other vehicles on fire in two separate cases.
The 23-year-old Pakistani man stood trial before the Dubai Court of First Instance and admitted that he was paid Dh600 to set the nine vehicles on fire.
Dubai Police were notified about a number of parked vehicles that had been doused by benzene and set on fire deliberately in June.
Crime scene investigations led to the arrest of the 23-year-old suspect who admitted to police interrogators that an Indian businessman paid him money to set those trucks, buses and cars on fire for money.
According to the charge sheet, prosecutors accused the Pakistani suspect of setting three vehicles on fire in one case and six other vehicles in a second case.
The suspect pleaded guilty before presiding judge Habib Awad and admitted that he was paid money to start the fires.
When questioned by prosecutors, the suspect was cited as admitting that he doused the vehicles with benzene and used a lighter to set them on fire. He also admitted that he took DH600 from the owner of a transportation company to set the vehicles afire in collaboration with other suspects who remain at large.
A judgement will be heard on December 17.