Dubai: Dubai Court of Appeals overturned a three years sentence against a man who sneaked into his sister-in-law’s bedroom through the window and tried to rape her.
The Dubai Court of First Instance sentenced the accused to three years in prison but the Appeal court found the Emirati defendant not guilty. Reasons for the acquittal still remain unknown.
The Emirati sister-in-law was in her bedroom when the 29-year-old Emirati came in through the window and started chatting with her about her problems with her sister [his wife] at 4am in July last year.
The accused then pushed his married sister-in-law on the bed, removed her clothes and started to molest her before she managed to push him off, kicked him and locked herself inside the washroom.
After a few minutes when she came out, she found her 29-year-old brother-in-law had gone. She informed her husband who was abroad about the incident and called the police.
The sister-in-law said the defendant sneaked into her bedroom at 4am through the window.
“He opened the window and came in. First, he started talking about my problems with my sister [his wife]. Then he grabbed my hand and covered my mouth with his other hand. He pushed me down on the bed. He removed my dress and started touching me, but I pushed him off quickly and kicked him. Then I jumped off the bed and hid inside the bathroom. When I came out, he was gone,” she testified.
The woman’s husband told prosecutors that his wife called him when he was in Thailand and told him what had happened.