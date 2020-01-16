Dubai: A man has been accused of twice touching a woman’s backside inside a shopping mall, a Dubai court heard on Thursday.
The victim, a 40-year-old Filipina who works in a mall in Mirdif accused a 32-year-old Tunisian of the sexual assualt, which occurred after she had finished her shift and was leaving work.
“I was shocked at his behaviour as he groped me for a second time last July. The next day, I alerted management,” she said.
Her fellow Filipina, who works as a manager in the shop, said that the victim thought the first instance was accidental but when he did it again she knew his intention was to abuse her.
A verdict expected on January 29.