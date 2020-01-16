Victim passed off first instance as an accident, but then he did it again

Dubai: A man has been accused of twice touching a woman’s backside inside a shopping mall, a Dubai court heard on Thursday.

The victim, a 40-year-old Filipina who works in a mall in Mirdif accused a 32-year-old Tunisian of the sexual assualt, which occurred after she had finished her shift and was leaving work.

“I was shocked at his behaviour as he groped me for a second time last July. The next day, I alerted management,” she said.

Her fellow Filipina, who works as a manager in the shop, said that the victim thought the first instance was accidental but when he did it again she knew his intention was to abuse her.