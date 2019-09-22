Dubai

An Emirati man was accused of attempting to kill a 17-year-old Emirati student, Dubai Court of First Instance heard on Sunday.

In April, the Emirati victim was walking along with his friend at Dubai Mall, when the defendant approached him asking to talk at the mall’s gate.

“We met a group of six men and they start talking and asking about my school. My friend pulled me away because he anticipated problems,” the victim said in records.

Three of the men left and the defendant with other two spoke with the victim again.

“They start pushing me and the defendant pulled out a knife from his pocket and stabbed me in the waist,” added the victim.

The victim ran towards the corridor leading to The Address Hotel before he collapsed.

An Ambulance and police patrol arrived and transferred the victim to hospital.

Meanwhile, a 34-year-old Emirati police officer said that he was reviewing surveillance cameras when he saw three men running towards the hotel.

“We arrested two defendants and the third was caught outside his home in Al Quoz area. The defendant admitted stabbing the victim after a dispute over a girl,” the Emirati police officer said.

During interrogation, one of the defendants said he was not involved in the stabbing and that he stepped in to prevent the problem from escalating.

“The defendant claimed that the victim and his friend pushed him during the argument and he stabbed him with a knife. He admitted chasing the victim to stab him again,” added the police officer.

Dubai Public Prosecution charged the 19-year-old defendant with attempted murder while his two friends, aged below 18, were referred to the Juveniles Court for similar charges.