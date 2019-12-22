Defendant had homosexual affair with victim before he stabbed him

A person's silhouette with a knife. Image Credit: Agency

Dubai:

A Pakistani man has been accused of stabbing his countryman to death after the two had a homosexual affair, a Dubai court of First Instance heard on Sunday.

The 20-year-old defendant stabbed the victim in a warehouse at Bur Dubai area on August, before trying to escape to Oman but the police arrested him 24 hours after the murder.

According to official records, the defendant was arrested by Al Ain police and handed over to Dubai police.

The defendant admitted to officers that he used a knife to kill his countryman.

“He claimed that the victim was his relative and they had a homosexual affair. The victim called him asking to meet in a warehouse but he went and stabbed the victim in his chest, shoulder and neck and escaped. He intended to kill the victim and guided us to a garbage bin where he dumped his clothes and the knife,” a 30-year-old Emirati policeman said in records.

The defendant said that he took a taxi to Sharjah and paid Dh2,000 to unknown man to smuggled him outside the UAE to Oman but he was arrested later.

A medical report confirmed that the victim suffered bleeding after stabbing wounds in various parts of his body.

A Pakistani friend testified that he received a call from a relative of the defendant saying there is a problem between the defendant and the victim.

“I called the victim but nobody answered and the defendant switched off his mobile phone. I went to the warehouse at Al Quoz Industrial area to check when I saw the body of the victim in a pool of blood,” the Pakistani witness said in records.

Dubai Public Prosecution charged the defendant with premeditated murder and asked for death penalty.