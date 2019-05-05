Woman suffered 3 per cent permanent disability in her ear after the assault

Dubai: A man went on trial for allegedly assaulting his former girlfriend with a shoe, a Dubai Court of First Instance heard on Sunday.

The 21-year-old Indian girl testified that she knew the victim through Facebook and he told her that he wanted to marry her but she refused and told him that she doesn’t want to meet him anymore.

The 25-year-old Pakistani defendant annoyed her with his calls and she decided to inform his father.

“I parked my car near the villa in Al Ghusais area when he blocked my way and put me in his vehicle and drove. He took my phone but I pulled the hand brake and stopped the car and escaped,” the Indian girl said in official records.

The defendant followed the girl and assaulted her with his shoe.

The girl alerted her father and filed a case against the defendant.

Medical report revealed that she suffered three per cent permanent disability in her ear after the attack.

During interrogation, the defendant confessed that he met the girl to solve a dispute and that she fell on the ground when he pushed her.

“She was the one who hit me and she came to my door step,” the defendant said in courtroom on Sunday.