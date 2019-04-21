Watchman used spare key to enter the house after the girl’s mother left for work

Dubai: A watchman, who raped an 18-year-old woman suffering from mental illness, was sentenced to life in jail by the Dubai Court of First Instance on Sunday.

In September 2018 the 21-year-old Pakistani defendant allegedly used a spare key to enter the flat and rape the young woman.

She was alone at home after her mother had left for work.

According to records, the 52-year-old Iraqi mother said she was staying in Rifaa area with her daughter.

She noticed a change in her daughter’s behaviour post the incident; she was always crying and refusing to eat.

“She told me that the watchman used to enter the flat using a key and sexually abuse her. My daughter suffered from a mental disorder, which made her an easy target. The defendant took advantage of her condition to commit the crime,” the mother said.

She said, when they moved into the flat, the watchman refused to change the door’s lock and instead gave her a copy of the key. He kept the original.

He used the key to enter the flat when she went to work.

The defendant was arrested by Dubai police and confessed to raping the victim during the investigation.