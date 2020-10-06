Dubai: A jobless woman has been referred to the Dubai Misdemeanor Court for impersonating a real estate agent to scam a tenant with Dh39,610, an official said.
Ahmad Abdullah Al Attar, senior prosecutor at Bur Dubai Public Prosecution, said the Asian woman forged a residential flat lease contract in Dubai for Dh1,725,000 per year and used it to cheat a female tenant.
The victim handed over Dh39,610 as advance payment of the rent.
“The victim discovered that she had been duped by the fake real estate agent and asked the suspect to return the money she paid. The suspect with others wrote a cheque with the amount of money and gave it to the victim,” Prosecutor Al Attar said in a statement.
Investigation revealed that the female suspect with assistance of other unknown suspects forged the contract for a residential flat at Business Bay to scam the victim. The suspect presented herself to the victim as real estate agent in a company to show her the flat with the assistance of another female suspect who posed as the owner of the flat.
She gave the fake tenancy contract to the victim with a fake signature and forged five receipts.
The victim had paid Dh8,750 insurance for the flat, Dh7,750 commission to the agent, Dh2,110 water and electricity deposits as well as four cheques of the rent.
“The suspect was charged with forging and using documents, scamming and illegally obtained money from others,” Prosecutor Al Attar added.