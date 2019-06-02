Illustrative image Image Credit: Courtesy: Sharjah Police

Dubai: Dubai Court of Appeal reduced the jail sentence against two businessmen who were found guilty of €2.9 million [Dh12.2 million] in counterfeit banknotes into Dubai when they flew in from Italy.

The two Pakistani men were sentenced to three years and Dh200,000 fine at Dubai Court of First Instance. The appeal court reduced the sentence to one year in prison and confirmed the fine. Both will be deported after serving their prison time.

According to records, in July 2018, a customs inspector at Dubai International Airport stopped a 51-year-old Pakistani businessman at the arrivals terminal and asked to scan his bag.

Unusually thick paper bundles were detected in the bag during scanning and when the inspector opened the bag to search it manually, he discovered huge quantities of €500 banknotes.

Records said the banknotes turned out to be fake and when the businessman was asked about the source of those fake Euros, he alleged that he had taken them from his 36-year-old countryman.

The two Pakistani businessmen were taken into custody and referred to Public Prosecution.

Prosecutors charged the Pakistani duo of smuggling and possessing €2.9 million in counterfeited currency for promotional purposes.

The suspects pleaded not-guilty earlier and claimed that they were not aware the banknotes had been counterfeited.

A customs inspector claimed to prosecutors that the incident happened shortly after the 51-year-old suspect had arrived from Italy.