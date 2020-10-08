Sharjah: A 50-year-old Indian man was killed after he was accidently run over by his 59-year-old relative, Sharjah Police said on Thursday.
The accident took place in Al Taawun area on October 5. The incident was reported to the police operation room around 10pm. Police investigations revealed that the victim, identified as A.M.M.I, died after his relative accidentally ran him over, when he was outting his luggage in the boot of the car before leaving for the airport. The victim was headed to his home country.
Apparently, two cars were ready to drop the vicitm to the airport. The relative who caused the accident, identified as K.B.E.B., lost control over the brake of his car, following which he ran over the victim and then rammed into a signboard.
The driver sustained moderate injuries and was transported by National Ambulance to the hospital where he is still receiving treatment. He is under police custody. Buhairah Police Station is investigating the incident.