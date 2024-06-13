Major General Khalid Nasser Alrazooqi, Director of the General Department of Artificial Intelligence at Dubai Police, said, “This initiative strengthens the community’s security and safety, prevents crime, and elevates customer satisfaction, ultimately reinforcing trust in the police force and boosting the emirate’s security index.”

Below are some functions where AI has been playing a vital role:

Accident smart planning and vehicle history records

Alrazooqi explained that Dubai Police is developing a ‘Smart Planning for Minor Traffic Accidents’ mechanism using AI technologies. “This will enable the analysis of accidents and the generation of immediate reports for drivers without human intervention, reducing the steps involved in obtaining a ‘Minor Accident’ report from seven to four,” he said.

AI is being integrated into the ‘Vehicle History Record’, allowing prospective buyers to easily access a vehicle’s accident history and providing a clear picture of its mechanical condition before purchase, he added.

Officer Amna and the Smart App

One of Dubai Police’s prominent AI applications is Amna, a virtual officer capable of interacting with the public and answering inquiries in both Arabic and English. Officer Amna, holding the rank of First Lieutenant, is available on the Dubai Police app and responds to inquiries about police services through voice commands. In 2023, Officer Amna conducted 20,000 conversations with the public.

The updated Dubai Police Smart App, available on iOS, Android, and Huawei platforms, also incorporates AI features to enhance user experience and facilitate access to services.

Downloaded approximately 7.9 million times, the force’s Smart App offers 70 services, supports seven languages, and has been developed using the latest programming languages and AI.

Blockchain technology for lost passport certificates

Dubai Police, in collaboration with partners, also uses AI and blockchain technology for ‘lost passport certificate’ transactions. Since 2021, 66,413 certificates have been issued using this secure and encrypted service, eliminating the need for customers to visit service centres and saving them time and effort.

Smart Police Station (SPS)

The Smart Police Station (SPS) is another significant implementation of AI, offering various services to the public.