Dubai: Detectives attached to Al Qusais Police Station are seeking the public's assistance in identifying the body of a man.

The body is currently at the General Department of Forensic Science and Criminology, to determine the cause of death.

Police are looking for information related to the identity of a man's body found in Dubai. Image Credit: Supplied

Any information to help identify the deceased can be forwarded to Al Qusais Police Station. Alternatively, one may contact the following numbers:

Contacts

Command and Control Unit: 04-6095555

Al Qusais Police Station: 04-2631111