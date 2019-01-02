Dubai: Detectives attached to Al Qusais Police Station are seeking the public's assistance in identifying the body of a man.
The body is currently at the General Department of Forensic Science and Criminology, to determine the cause of death.
Any information to help identify the deceased can be forwarded to Al Qusais Police Station. Alternatively, one may contact the following numbers:
Contacts
For any information relation to the case, please contact:
Command and Control Unit: 04-6095555
Al Qusais Police Station: 04-2631111