“I did not have my e-card to open the main door and enter the building … the suspects swiped me in and followed me to the lift and offered to assist me in carrying the goods to my flat, but I rejected his offer. Then when the lift door opened, he asked me to go with him. I didn’t respond and when I went to my flat … he chased me in the corridor and grabbed me. When he failed to remove my tight trousers, he molested me from over my clothes. I pushed him away and hid in my flat before I called the police,” she testified to prosecutors.