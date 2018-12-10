Dubai: A security guard has been accused of molesting a woman in a building corridor after chasing her to her flat.
The Filipina woman was said to have returned late at night to the building where she lives at Dubai Investment Park when the 37-year-old Pakistani security guard used his card to swipe open the building door for her and let her in at 11.30pm.
As the woman walked towards the lift, according to records, the guard offered to help carry her goods to her flat.
Despite to woman refusing his offer to help, the man entered the lift and they both went up to the fourth floor.
Once the lift door opened, the guard asked the woman to go with him but she refused and continued walking to her flat.
Records said the security guard chased the woman and pulled her towards him and attempted to pull down her trousers. However when he failed to do so, as the trousers were tight. he then molested her.
The Filipina pushed the man away and hid in her flat from where she called the police.
The 37-year-old man was taken into custody.
Prosecutors accused the Pakistani suspect of molesting the woman. The suspect pleaded not guilty and refuted their accusations when he appeared before the Dubai Court of First Instance on Monday.
“I did not molest her … she is my friend from a long period of time. I did that in a friendly manner, but I didn’t molest her,” the security guard told presiding judge Habib Awad.
The Filipina claimed to prosecutors that the incident happened once she returned from a nearby hypermarket.
“I did not have my e-card to open the main door and enter the building … the suspects swiped me in and followed me to the lift and offered to assist me in carrying the goods to my flat, but I rejected his offer. Then when the lift door opened, he asked me to go with him. I didn’t respond and when I went to my flat … he chased me in the corridor and grabbed me. When he failed to remove my tight trousers, he molested me from over my clothes. I pushed him away and hid in my flat before I called the police,” she testified to prosecutors.
Records said traces of semen found on the woman’s dress matched with that of the suspect.
A ruling will be heard on December 24.