Dubai: Three Dubai visitors have been accused of breaking into a villa and robbing expensive watches and jewellery valued at Dh466,000.
A Dubai Court of First Instance heard that three Chinese men raided a villa in Al Barsha area of Dubai in August this year. The 51-year-old housewife from Switzerland said she was a Dubai resident for eight years and was staying with her husband at the villa. When their daughter came from the United Kingdom to visit them, they went out for dinner. “We returned before midnight and I saw chaos in the bedroom. My jewellery and watches were stolen. They were worth Dh455,600,” said the woman on record.
Arrest
She soon alerted Dubai Police who arrested the gang members after they tried to sell two gold necklaces at a jewellery shop. The defendants admitted to the robbery and police found the stolen items hidden inside their apartment’s false ceiling. The recovered jewellery included a diamond Rolex watch, 12 diamond earrings, six diamond rings, two bracelets and other golden jewellery.
Dubai Public Prosecution has charged the three Chinese defendants with robbery and trespassing. A verdict is expected next month.