Dubai: A woman who attacked and robbed a Nigerian footballer on a Dubai street along with other women was sentenced to two years in jail, to be followed by deportation.
Dubai Court of First Instance was told that the woman was part of a gang of women who attacked the victim. The other women are still at large.
The 26-year-old Nigerian victim was walking to his parked car at Naif area at 7pm one evening in February when a woman from Uganda stopped him and offered a massage session and a sexual affair. According to records, the victim rejected her offer.
“I told her that I don’t want to have a massage. She was angry and pushed me. I was surprised when a group of seven to 10 women then attacked me. One snatched my gold chain and another bit me,” said the victim in official records.
The women also stole Dh3,715 in cash from his wallet, besides an expensive watch.
“I was afraid and escaped the place first, but returned with a friend and reported the incident to the Naif Police Station, I then went to Dubai Hospital to get a medical report,” the Nigerian victim added.
He claimed the road was busy with people and that he was injured on the left arm due to the bite.
Dubai Public Prosecution has charged the 33-year-old woman who was arrested with robbery and practising prostitution.
The court has ordered the defendant to pay a Dh6,215 fine.
The verdict will be subject to appeal within 15 days.