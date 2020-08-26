Dubai: A gang of four men, who stole 100 boxes of medical masks and 32 boxes of almonds from a Dubai warehouse, were sentenced to six months in jail.
The Dubai Court of First Instance heard on Tuesday that the four Pakistani men, aged between 23 and 41, raided the warehouse at Al Qusais area in June, and stole boxes of medical masks and almonds worth Dh167,386.
The Iraqi owner testified that when he went to his warehouse one morning, he found his car’s window damaged. The car had been moved away from the door to allow the gang to enter the warehouse.
“The locked were damaged and the car moved away. I called Dubai police and discovered that 100 boxes of medical masks and 32 boxes of almonds were missing,” the Iraqi businessman said, according to records.
Surveillance cameras
A 24-year-old Emirati policeman, said the criminals were identified through surveillance cameras in the area. They were seen breaking the vehicle’s window and moving it away. They then used a saw to break the warehouse’s locks.
“We traced the suspects to their residence in Sharjah. They were arrested in collaboration with Sharjah Police,” said the policeman in records.
During interrogation, the defendants admitted of stealing the boxes and damaging the bus and the locks. The defendants were fined Dh167,836. They will be deported after serving their jail term.