Dubai: A gang of four men are on trial accused of robbing Dh385,000 from three Chinese men after posing as police and raiding their apartment, a Dubai Court of First Instance heard Monday.

The defendants — two Pakistanis and two Afghans — were charged with robbery and impersonating police during the incident, which happened in Naif in January of this year.

An Emirati police officer said the defendants confessed to planning the robbery after they found out the victims were keeping a large sum of cash in their apartment.

“The gang were told by other Chinese men that the victims were possessing the cash,” said the officer. “One of them knocked on the door claiming they were police and assaulted the victims when they opened the door. They used plastic cables to tie up the victims, stole their money and fled,” he added.

Dubai Police recovered the money and the victims identified the defendants at the police station.