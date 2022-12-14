Sharjah: Sharjah Police have arrested five Asian men who broke into a number of shops in Sharjah.
The suspects confessed to their crimes and admitted they stole goods, including mobile phones, watches, laptops, tablets, electronic devices, and various sums of money. They were transferred to the Public Prosecution to complete the legal procedures against them.
Strengthen security
Colonel Faisal bin Nassar, deputy director at Sharjah Police Criminal Investigation Department (CID), said the police formed a team to track down the suspects and arrested them.
He urged business owners to strengthen the security and preventive measures in their premises, such as connecting stores to a high-quality CCTV system, as well as securing doors, not leaving large sums of money, and keeping valuables in safe places so they are not vulnerable to theft.
Combating crime Gang arrested for stealing from shops in Sharjah Sharjah Police commander-in-chief Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi praised the efforts of the CID in combating crime and enhancing safety.