Friendship ends in court as woman told to repay Dh3.5 million loan

Dubai Civil Court rules in favour of man after debt acknowledgment proved liability

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
Dubai: What began as a close friendship between two Arab expatriates has ended in a high-stakes legal battle after a woman refused to repay more than Dh3.5 million she had borrowed from her longtime friend, according to Emarat Al Youm.

Court records show the man repeatedly tried to resolve the matter privately, appealing to their years of friendship, but said his requests were met with silence and delay. Left with no other option, he filed a civil case in Dubai.

Last week, the Dubai Civil Court of First Instance ruled in his favour, ordering the woman to repay the full amount, along with 5 percent annual interest, court fees, and legal expenses. The judgment also included Dh1,000 in attorney’s fees.

In his filing, the plaintiff submitted a signed debt acknowledgment in which the defendant explicitly confirmed owing the money. He argued that this left no doubt about her liability, especially as she had not repaid any amount despite repeated demands.

Court transcripts indicate that the woman attended some hearings but offered no defence or counterclaims.

The judges noted that under UAE law, a creditor must prove the existence of a debt, while the debtor must prove repayment. In this case, they said, the man provided sufficient evidence, while the woman provided none.

“The debt acknowledgment is conclusive evidence,” the ruling stated, adding that the absence of proof of repayment or even partial settlement made the defendant fully liable for the debt.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
