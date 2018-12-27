Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Civil Defence teams extinguished a fire in two construction and wood storage depots on Al Reem Island in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday afternoon, Abu Dhabi Police said on Thursday.
In the incident a firefighter also received moderate injuries.
The police said the incident happened because of wood and inflammable materials were stored in the warehouses.
The General Command of Civil Defence in Abu Dhabi called for the need to comply with the safety and prevention requirements in the buildings facilities and to ensure the availability of fire extinguishers adequately.
The control centre in Abu Dhabi Central Operations Department received a call about the fire at 3pm on Wednesday in two warehouses on Al Reem Island in Abu Dhabi.
Rapid intervention and civil defence teams moved from specialised areas, ambulances and police patrols sent to the scene of the fire and dealt with it promptly.