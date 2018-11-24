Dubai: A farmer has been accused of repeatedly kissing and molesting his co-worker at their sponsor’s farm over a period of 18 months, heard a court on Thursday.
The 22-year-old Pakistani co-worker was said to be sitting on a sofa inside a tent adjacent to his sponsor’s farm in Al Aweer in October.
As the co-worker was busy on his mobile, the 37-year-old Pakistani farmer came and sat beside him on the sofa, according to records, and asked him to pay him back Dh250 once he finished the call.
When the co-worker told the farmer that he didn’t have the money, the 37-year-old man asked his countryman to allow him to have sex with him instead.
As the 22-year-old refused the sexual advancements of the farmer, the latter grabbed him by his neck, kissed him and molested him.
The 22-year-old pushed him off, and then reported the matter to police following which the farmer was taken into custody.
Prosecutors accused the suspect of kissing his countryman and sexually abusing him.
According to the charge sheet, the suspect breached the co-worker’s privacy and sexually abused him over a period of 18 months.
The suspect pleaded not guilty when he appeared before the Dubai Court of First Instance.
The 22-year-old testified to prosecutors that the suspect repeatedly molested him between April 2017 and October 2018 at their sponsor’s farm.
“The last time it happened was in the tent. When I finished my call, he asked me to pay him back his Dh250 that I had borrowed from him. I told him I didn’t have enough money. Then he asked to have sex with me but I refused. He pinned me down to the sofa and molested me. I slapped him and pushed him away; then I called the police,” he claimed to prosecutors. A ruling will be heard on November 29.