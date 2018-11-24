“The last time it happened was in the tent. When I finished my call, he asked me to pay him back his Dh250 that I had borrowed from him. I told him I didn’t have enough money. Then he asked to have sex with me but I refused. He pinned me down to the sofa and molested me. I slapped him and pushed him away; then I called the police,” he claimed to prosecutors. A ruling will be heard on November 29.