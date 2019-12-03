Police raids two storehouses in Ras Al Khor industrial area following tip off

Dubai Police has confiscated counterfeit fire prevention products worth Dh2.5 million in a police raid.

Brigadier Jamal Salem Al -Jallaf, director of the General Department of Criminal Investigations, said the raid was carried out at two store houses in Ras Al Khor Industrial area following a tip off. Thousands of knock-of fire safety products including devices and accessories were seized during the crackdown.

The anti-counterfeit operation was conducted by the Department of Combating Economic Crimes of the General Department of Criminal investigations at Dubai Police in association with technology security firm UL (Underwriters Laboratories) and Ten Intelligence, a leading influence in due diligence, fraud investigation, brand protection and cyber security .

Al Jallaf said the counterfeits pose hazards to users as they don’t meet safety standards and also hurt the economy as they don’t originate from the trademark owners.