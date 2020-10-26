Sharjah: A woman reportedly jumped from the balcony of a sixth-storey apartment in the early hours of Sunday, October 25, trying to escape police arrest, an official at Sharjah Police said.
The incident reported in Al Mureija area of Sharjah around 12am. The 30-year-old Filipina woman, identified as A.A.S., was with an Arab man, who is suspected of being her boyfriend in an empty apartment. The apartment not belong to the man.
Initial investigation revealed that the watchman of the building noticed their presence in the apartment and reported the matter to the owner, who then went to the apartment to investigate the issue. They found the couple were sitting on a rug on the floor and smoking shisha.
The owner immediately called the police, who arrived shortly Seeing the police, “the woman tried to escape from the police, and so she jumped from the sixth floor of the building,” police said. The attempt to flee was witnessed by several neighbours who watched the woman plunge to the ground.
Dead at the spot
Police officials rushed to the scene and found the victim had sustained serious injuries. She pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. The body of the woman was taken to Al Qasimi Hospital at round 12.40am. The Arab man has been arrested and taken to police custody for interrogation.
The body of the woman was transferred to forensic laboratory for autopsy. Al Gharb police station is investigating the incident.