Sharjah: A 34-year-old expat man in Sharjah suffered severe head injuries after he was beaten with a hammer by attackers. The man sustained brain haemorrhage and was admitted to hospital in a serious condition.
He told the police that a number of men had beaten him up after he sold his car to another man, though he did not transfer the car’s ownership to the purchaser. The purchaser was arrested after police found drugs in the car.
The victim told the police that he had bought the car from another man, but the ownership was still under the name of the original owner. He denied knowing anything about the drugs found inside the car. Buhairah Police Station has launched an investigation into the incident.
Another attack
Meanwhile, two other expats were admitted to Al Qassimi Hospital in serious condition after they were involved in a fight with a group of men, also all expats, early on Wednesday. The gang used knife and other sharp tools during the brawl that broke out in the Industrial Area.
Read more
- Driver in Dubai escapes from accident site to avoid paying fine
- Duo in Dubai charged with mutual assault over a boat incident
- How 188 inmates in Sharjah jail got help after cameras with AI detect suspicious behaviour
- Gardener based in Dubai jailed for life after strangulating employer with bed sheet
The assailants fled the scene after the incident, while the two victims were admitted to hospital with stab wounds and fractures.
The Industrial Area Police Station in Sharjah has launched an investigation into the incident and a manhunt for the assailants has been launched by the police.