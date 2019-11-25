Follows the seven year sentencing of his associates in June for trafficking teen

Dubai: A worker who has been on the run for almost a year after being accused of human trafficking has been arrested by Dubai Police.

The 32-year-old Bangladeshi is accused of being part of human trafficking ring and raping a teen girl.

He has been in hiding since last year when Dubai Police arrested a Bangladeshi man, 30, and woman, 33, for luring a 15-year-old compatriot to the UAE, and forcing her to work as a prostitute in Al Mutaina. They also faked the age in her passport in order to bring her here.

The 30-year-old man was arrested outside the building where the girl was working and the 33-year-old woman was later picked up at a flat in Hor Al Anz.

Police discovered the couple were beating the teen and forcing her into prostitution. They were charged with human trafficking in June and sentenced to seven years in jail followed by deportation, the man got an additional one-year in jail for sexual assault, while the woman got an extra six months for prostitution.

Police found the girl inside a flat in a poor psychological state.

The female defendant had already earlier confessed to bringing the girl to the UAE but said she wasn’t involved in her being confined and forced into prostitution. She said she left the flat but called the victim from time-to-time, and admitted that in one call the girl alleged the male defendant had raped her.

The victim told prosecutors that the couple forced her to have sex with 120 customers a day before police rescued her.

The worker had remained at large until he was arrested and presented to court on Monday charged with human trafficking and raping the victim.