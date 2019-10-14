Photo for illustrative purposes Image Credit: Pixabay

Dubai: The 57-year-old mother-in-law of an Emirati man went on trial at the Dubai Court of First Instance after she was accused of breaking his aunt’s wrist during a meeting to help save the man’s marriage.

According to official records, the Emirati man and his wife had marital problems and had registered a divorce case at the personal status court in Dubai.

In a step to save the marriage, the man’s family, including his aunt, visited his wife’s family home in Al Qusais in November 2018.

However, the man’s mother-in-law allegedly yelled at his family before attacking his aunt and twisting her wrist, which resulted in a five per cent permanent disability.

“I was trying to solve the problem and convince the man’s wife to return home because they have six children. The wife’s mother met us outside and started screaming at us before she pulled my hair and twisted my wrist,” the 50-year-old aunt said in records.

The man’s sister, who witnessed the incident, said that the mother’s in-law insulted them.

“She said that we used sorcery against her daughter. She attacked my aunt and injured her right hand,” said the 35-year-old sister.

Police were called in and the family lodged a case against the woman.

The mother-in-law was charged with physical assault and issuing insults.

She denied the charges in the court room.