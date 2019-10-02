Motive remains unclear and victim says the pair never had any issues

Image for illustrative purposes. Image Credit: Pixabay

Dubai: A man is on trial accused of attempted murder after stabbing his colleague three times in a workplace dispute, a Dubai court heard on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old Egyptian victim said he was at his desk at work in Al Muraqabbat talking to a client over the phone when the Filipino defendant arrived with a smile before stabbing him in July of this year.

“The accused came late at 8pm and looked at me with a smile,” said the victim. “He suddenly stabbed me in the neck, shoulder and back,” he added.

The 41-year-old defendant tried to stab the victim a fourth time while he was on the ground, but fellow work colleagues managed to restrain him before calling police.

The defendant managed to escape while the victim was transferred to hospital, but police tracked the defendant down and he was arrested two days later.

A medical report revealed the victim could have died from his wounds if medical attention had not been sought as quickly as it was.

“I have no idea why he stabbed me as we didn’t have any problems before,” added the victim.

A motive for the attack is still not clear.

Prosecution charged the defendant with attempted murder, which he denied in court.