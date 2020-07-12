Dubai: An Indian man and his wife have gone on trial accused of issuing death threats, a Dubai court heard on Sunday.
The 36-year-old Indian defendant threatened to kill his employer and his family members if the employer didn’t withdraw an absconding case against him.
The defendant’s wife, who is still at large, also insulted the victim via WhatsApp messages.
According to official records, the 40-year-old Indian businessman reported the incident to Al Rashidiya Police station in February.
“The defendant was working with me and before six months, I opened an absconding case against him as he failed to show for work and started working in other companies,” said the victim.
“I received many calls from him and he threatened to kill me and my family members if I didn’t withdraw the case,” the victim added.
The victim said the defendant’s wife also insulted him through WhatsApp messages to his phone and threatened to kill him.
Dubai Police arrested the defendant who was charged with issuing death threats. His wife was charged with insulting the victim.
The trial has been adjourned until July 29, and until then the defendant remains in custody.