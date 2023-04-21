Dubai: A three year old boy died under “circumstances which are still under investigation” in the Damac Hills 2 community in Dubai on Friday.
Niall McLoughlin, Senior Vice President, DAMAC Properties confirmed the incident to Gulf News. In a statement, McLoughlin said: “DAMAC is saddened to report an incident from one of our communities, DAMAC Hills 2. A child has passed away under circumstances which are still under investigation. We cannot comment on this matter any further as this is now an open investigation and being handled by the concerned authorities. Our deepest condolences and sympathies are with the grieving family at this time.
Dubai Police said the child's death is currently under investigation.
Residents of DAMAC Hills 2 took to social media to express their sorrow and condolences to the bereaved family. Some even left flowers in front of the deceased boy’s residence on Friday night.
In an email correspondence to all residents, DAMAC Hills 2 Community management said: “It is with deep sorrow and a heavy heart that we write to you today to express our condolences over the loss of a young child in our community. The tragic accident has left us all shaken and deeply saddened.”
The email went on to read: “Losing a child is an unimaginable pain, and our hearts go out to the family and their loved ones. No words can express the grief and sorrow that they must be feeling at this time. We want to reassure all our residents that the sad incident did not take place in a common area where safety is never compromised.”
“DAMAC and LOAMS team are currently coordinating with Dubai Police and providing full support whilst the authorities are conducting a full investigation. Let us continue to work together as a community to ensure the safety of our children. Once again, we offer our heartfelt condolences to the family,” the email concluded.