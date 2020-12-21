Dubai: A Dubai teacher has been accused of sexually abusing a female student during a remedial class.
The Dubai Court of First Instance heard on Sunday that the 14-year-old Emirati student had registered in a private institute to take remedial classes in some topics.
In October this year, the 50-year-old Egyptian teacher touched her body inappropriately while given her a physics lesson. “He held my hand and touched it in a terrifying way. He told me that he is in love with me and asked me to sit beside him,” said the Emirati student in official records.
The girl told her parents who alerted Dubai Police. “Once, he touched my hand and thigh,” the student said.
Charges
Dubai Public Prosecution charged the defendant with sexually abusing the victim.
The Prosecution asked for a harsh sentence for the defendant. The next hearing is scheduled to December 30, while the defendant will remain under police custody.