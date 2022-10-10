Dubai: Dubai Police has confiscated 33 vehicles in different areas in the emirate for committing serious traffic violations, including drifting and racing in unauthorised places.
Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said the crackdown on unruly drivers was launched in response to reports they had received from residents complaining about reckless drivers who, among othr things, were also driving in the opposite direction of traffic on some roads in Jebel Ali, Lehbab Road, Jumeirah Road and First Al Khail Road.
“Some motorists are ignorant of the deadly consequences of drifting and racing in unauthorised places. Losing control of vehicles will result in serious injuries and increase the mortality rate. Traffic patrols are instructed to take a zero-tolerance approach to high-speed drivers involving illegal street races,” Maj. Gen. Al Mazroui said.
He called on motorists to abide by traffic laws.
Al Mazroui also urged the public to report violations and reckless behaviour via the ‘We Are All Police’ programme, or through the Dubai Police app or by calling Dubai Police on 901.