Dubai: A social media influencer in Dubai was arrested for smoking a hashish cigarette in a live broadcast on his social media account, an official said on Tuesday.
Major-General Khalil Ebrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs, said the man, who presented himself as an Emirati model was deported after Dubai Police noticed the live broadcast with his followers while smoking hashish and wearing Emirati national dress.
“Officers at the Anti-Narcotic Department in Dubai Police monitor the online platforms around the clock. We arrested the resident who presented himself as an Emirati while he was smoking a hashish cigarette live over his social media account,” said Al Mansouri. “He thought that his fame will protect him but he was deported for his crime.”
Al Mansouri said the man wanted to gain more followers without any sense of responsibility and against the laws. “Dubai Police stands against such people who encourage youngsters and teenagers to break laws and our traditions,” said Al Mansouri.
Substance abuse
He pointed that illegal substances can be a major issue when social media influencer promoting it to their followers. “There is a strong connection between reviewing pictures and videos of consuming drugs and addiction especially if there are celebrities promoting it on social media. It will tempt youngsters to try the drugs,” added Al Mansouri.
He said that parents should be alerted around the clock and notice any negative change in their behaviour. “They should believe in the capability of Hemaya International Center at Dubai Police in embracing such conditions. We provide all kind of support and maintain their privacy.”