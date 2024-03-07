Dubai: The Dubai Police K9 Unit conducted over 3,000 missions in 2023, encompassing a wide range of activities such as security checks, special assignments at COP28 and Expo Dubai, guard duties, anti-drug operations, fire detection, and missions beyond the borders of the UAE.

The unit consists of 78 trained dogs handled by more than 55 professional trainers including eight Emirati female. The canines include various breeds such as German Shepherds, Malinois, Labrador Retrievers, and Cocker Spaniels.

Each breed is assigned missions and tasks based on their specialties, such as guarding duties, lead tracking, detection, recovering hidden narcotics and explosives, uncovering bodies, searching for missing persons, and tracking explosives.

Lt. Col. Salah Al Mazrouei, Director of the Dubai Police Security Inspection Department K9, told Gulf News on the sidelines of World Police Summit that the Dubai Police is exploring the potential use of robotic dogs in their operations if it can add value to their work, by enhancing law-enforcement operations.

The robotic dogs that currently exist as sniffing dogs have not reached the level of proficiency of a normal dog, but research is on. “We are meeting with advanced companies on the subject of robotic dogs,” said Lt. Col. Al Mazrouei.

He highlighted the unique capabilities of robotic dogs, including agility, maneuverability, and suitability for search and rescue missions in difficult terrains and can be deployed in hazardous incidents such as dealing with explosive threats, reducing risks to human officers and real K9.

The integration of artificial intelligence into mission operations has already begun, with devices equipped with cameras placed on the backs of police dogs for real-time monitoring and data collection.

The department has also integrated advanced sensors and smart systems into the dogs’ equipment to ensure their safety and well-being, providing temperature alerts to trainers. Additionally, trainers can view live camera feeds in the training field, and digital screens in small barns allow for remote monitoring of dogs on sick leave or undergoing treatment.

The Dubai Police K9 Unit has formed partnerships with Sahara Company, which has provided 25 dogs, the latest available dogs in the country since 2019. These dogs helpe secure big events such as the the the Expo 2020 and COP28 summit. he stated.

In 2023, the unit’s operations extended beyond the UAE, with notable missions in earthquake response efforts in Turkey and Morocco, as well as operations in Libya.

Despite the challenges faced, the Dubai Police continuously strive to find solutions and improve their K9 unit under the guidance of Lt. Gen.Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police.