Dubai: Dubai Police have launched crackdown against illegal massage centres and have already sealed 91 flats for violating the law.
Police in a statement on Thursday warn people against using unlicensed massage centres as they can be exposed to serious threats including extortion and murder.
Major General Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, Director of Criminal Investigation Department, Dubai, said that the police had launched several campaigns to combat this illegal activity by raising public awareness against the illegal massage centres. Police also tracked down such massage centres locations and arrested distributors of massage cards to curb the practice. He said that the police have already sealed 91 flats this year for violating the law and offering unlicensed massage services.
Report Violators via 901
Al Jallaf said that ensuring public safety is a shared responsibility between the Dubai Police and community members. “Dial 901 or use ‘Police Eye’ service via Dubai Police smart App to report any suspicious, shady and illegal activities, including these unlicensed massage centres and their promoters,” he urged. Al Jallaf further noted that licensed massage centres are registered with Dubai Economic and Tourism, and whoever wishes to seek their services can verify that by simply contacting the entities concerned.