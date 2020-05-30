Picture for illustrative purposes: begging in UAE Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News Archives

Dubai: Dubai Police arrested 84 beggars and street vendors over the Eid Al Fitr holidays, an official said on Saturday.

Colonel Ali Salem, Director of the Infiltrators Department at Dubai Police, said police patrols arrested beggars and street vendors in the emirate as part of police campaign during Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr called ‘fight begging’.

“Dubai Police has put a security plan in place to fight beggars in cooperation with other concerned departments. The campaigns helped to reduce the number of beggars in recent years,” he said.

The Dubai Police 'fight begging' campaign Image Credit: Dubai Police

Colonel Salem said begging and street vendors could be related to other crimes like robbery. Beggars could also take advantage of children and people of determination or patients who become victims by sympathising with them.

He urged the public to report any beggar by calling 901 or through the ‘Police Eye Service’ via the Dubai Police App.