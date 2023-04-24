Dubai: Since its launch in mid-march, Dubai Police’s anti-begging campaign has arrested 319 beggars (167 men and 152 women) in different parts of the emirate.
Major General Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, director of the General Department of Criminal Investigations, said the ‘Begging is a Wrong Concept of Compassion’ campaign aims to reduce the number of beggars and street peddlers “who exploit residents’ sympathy”. He added that nine of the arrested beggars were apprehend during Eid Al Fitr holiday.
Maj Gen Al Jallaf said begging threatens the security of society and the country’s image. He added that begging is linked to serious consequences, such as thefts and robberies, and the exploitation of children, the sick, and people of determination for illegitimate gains. He emphasised that official entities, charities, and associations are available for individuals to seek financial assistance. He reminded the public that begging is illegal and punishable under Federal Law No. 9 of 2018 concerning combating begging.
Al Jallaf urged the public not to respond to beggars’ pleas, show sympathy at their appearance, and assist the police by reporting any beggars immediately through the call centre 901, or the ‘Police Eye’ service available on the Dubai Police app.
He also warned the community against falling victim to fraudulent electronic messages from beggars through social media and email. He advised the public to ignore and report such messages on the e-Crime platform.