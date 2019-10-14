Defendant says he was having an affair with the victim

Image for illustrative purposes only Image Credit: Pixabay

Dubai: A jobless man went on trial at the Dubai Court of First Instance after he was accused of raping a woman inside his flat on the promise of marrying her.

According to the 37-year-old Moroccan saleswoman, she met the Jordanian defendant, 36, while she was working in a shopping centre.

“He wanted to marry me and I agreed. I told him to go to my parents, so we can marry officially. There were ups and downs in our relationship as he consumed alcohol,” she said in records.

In July 2019, the defendant invited her for dinner at a restaurant, but instead he took her to his flat in Warsan.

“He prepared dinner and later started touching me. He was also drinking alcohol. At one point, he physically assaulted me and I tried to escape,” the woman added.

The defendant allegedly raped her and went to sleep, leaving her in a state of shock.

He later dropped her to her workplace, but she went to the police station and reported the incident.

According to Dubai Public Prosecution, the defendant admitted that he had a sexual affair with the victim but medical reports showed that it was forceful.