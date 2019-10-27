For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Agency

Dubai

A house maid on Sunday went on trial at the Dubai Court of First Instance after she was accused of sexually abusing her sponsor’s seven-year-old son by recording him naked with her mobile phone.

According to official records, the boy’s father discovered the incident when he walked into a room at their Al Warqa home just when the 35-year-old Filipina maid was hitting the child with a broom stick.

“It was around 11:30am when I heard my son yelling. I walked in and saw her hitting him,” the 32-year-old father from Comoros Islands said in records.

She admitted in front of him to hitting the boy, following which he took her to Al Rashidiya police station when he also discovered the lewd clip on her phone.

“She recorded a clip of my son being forced to say ‘I love you’. I was shocked and I don’t know why she recorded him naked and saved the video on her phone,” the father added.

According to Dubai Public Prosecution, the maid admitted during their questioning that she had recorded the boy.

She was charged with abusing the child by filming pornographic material and physically assaulting him.

Prosecution asked for the toughest punishment to be handed out to the maid -- 10 years in Jail - according to Article 37 of Federal Law No. 3 for 2016 (Wadeema Law).