Representational image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Dubai:

A Pakistani man has been sentenced to six months in jail by a Dubai court for sexually abusing a housemaid who was afraid of informing her sponsor about the incident because she feared being sent back home.

The 33-year-old Indonesian maid told Dubai Court of First Instance that the 35-year-old Pakistani defendant said he wanted to have a sexual affair with her at their employer’s house in Bur Dubai area on May 2019.

When she refused, the defendant sexually abused her several times before she finally decided to inform her employer.

“I was in the house when he wanted to have sex with me. I refused and told him that I have a husband. He held me by my hand, hugged and kissed me and left. I was afraid to tell my sponsor because I was a new maid and thought they will fire me,” said the maid in records.

For several days, the defendant sexually abused her by touching her inappropriately until she couldn’t stand the situation and alerted the sponsor.

The 47-year-old Emirati housewife testified that the victim told her the defendant touched her and kissed her twice.

“She told me that she was afraid we won’t believe her story or fire her. I informed my husband who alerted Dubai Police,” said the Emirati housewife.

Dubai Police apprehended the defendant who denied in initial reports but confessed to hugging and kissing the victim on her neck.