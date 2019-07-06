Dubai: A housemaid is on trial in the Dubai Court of First Instance for stabbing a man in the chest.
The 25-year-old Ethiopian woman allegedly stabbed the Sudanese man because he refused to let his fiance go with the accused to a nightclub.
According to records, the 40-year-old victim was waiting for his fiance near her residence in Naif when the accused, who was her friend, was preparing to go to a nightclub with her. “I told my fiance not to go with her, but she [the accused] insulted me. I tried to leave with my fiance, but she stabbed me and knocked me to the ground,” said the victim.
An ambulance rushed the victim to hospital.
The woman was arrested by Dubai Police and confessed to stabbing the victim. She was charged with attempted murder.