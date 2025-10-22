It warned that if the personal email account or device is hacked, it jeopardises the integrity of the whole network. This can lead to major (embarrassing) data breaches.

The government authority issued the new cybersecurity warning on X on Oct 22. It added that while it’s common practice, it comes with severe risks for both the individual and the company.

Dubai : Employees across Dubai are being urged to stop using their personal email accounts on their work devices and office networks in a community advisory by Dubai Customs.

Dubai Customs also reminded staff to report anything unusual right away, whether it’s a suspicious email, login alert, or system glitch. Quick reporting, it said, can make the difference between a minor issue and a serious breach.

If a personal account is compromised, hackers can use it to move deeper into company networks, bypassing many of the usual security barriers. “It’s like leaving the back door unlocked,” one cybersecurity specialist explained.

The problem stems from the fact that personal email accounts usually don’t have the same level of protection as corporate systems. They’re often more vulnerable to phishing, malware, and password theft.

Even something as basic as opening your personal inbox from a work laptop can create a security hole, the advisory warned. It’s a risk not just to individual privacy, but to the entire company network.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.