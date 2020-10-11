The main facade of the Dubai Courts. Picture for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: An expat molested a woman inside a car in Dubai, touching her thigh and arm, despite her warning him about COVID-19.

The 29-year-old Nepali housemaid told the Dubai Court of First Instance on Sunday that she was searching for a work and put an online advertisement seeking work, when the 31-year-old Pakistani defendant offered her a job with his mother.

In July, the defendant picked her up and drove on Sheikh Zayed Road when he touched her body. She told him that there is coronavirus pandemic and he shouldn’t touch her body but he ignored her warning.

“He picked me up and he said he will be driving to his mother’s house. He touched my thigh and arm. I was scared and asked him to stop. I told him there is coronavirus and he must move away but he said that he don’t care about coronavirus,” said the woman in official records.

The woman called her husband, who spoke with the defendant over the phone. The woman then threatened to call police. At this, the defendant dropped her at Al Quoz area and escaped.

The 38-year-old Nepali husband said the defendant contacted him after watching the advertisement and told him that he wanted the victim to work in his mother’s house at Al Mamzar area. “My wife called me, yelling and scared. She told me that he seized her inside the car, refused to let her go and was touching her body, “said the husband in official records.

He asked his wife to give the phone to the defendant to speak with him and asked him to drop his wife immediately. “He said he is in the middle of the highway and can’t stop. I threatened to call Dubai Police and closed the phone. After few minutes, my wife called me saying the defendant dropped her.”

Arrest

The pair called Dubai Police who identified the defendant and arrested him. “He admitted to touching her hand and that he didn’t stop when she asked him to park,” an Emirati policeman said in records.