Dubai: An engineer has been fined Dh5,000 by a Dubai court for flying a drone without permission.
According to the Dubai Misdemeanour Court, the engineer took pictures and videos with the drone over several areas of the emirate without a permit. A police patrol had caught the defendant flying the drone in Al Qusais area in November last year.
Company project?
The defendant said he bought the drone online for Dh1,600 but didn’t apply for permits from the concerned authority to operate the drone. He works in a solar panel installation company and claimed his director asked him to take pictures for the solar panels and the company’s project.
Dubai Police found 17 drone images and nine videos saved on his mobile phone.
The defendant admitted the charge and asked for forgiveness.
Dubai Public Prosecution charged the defendant with operating a drone without obtaining a permit from Dubai Civil Aviation Authority.
The court fined the defendant Dh5,000.