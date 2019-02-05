Dubai: Dubai Customs made 203 seizures at Dubai International Airport’s Terminal 2 last year.
Of these, 81 were narcotic contraband cases, 59 were customs cases and 63 were criminal cases.
Customs officers also inspected six million suitcases in Terminal 2 last year.
During a recent tour of Terminal 2, Ahmad Mahboob Musabih, director of Dubai Customs, said: “We keep innovating to help passengers visiting Dubai have a pleasant experience and to save them time and effort. For example, we have recently rolled out ‘i-declare’ application which enables passengers to Dubai declare their belongings, if needed, in only five minutes, rather than 45 minutes.”
Dubai International Airport maintained its position as the world’s busiest airport for the fifth year in a row, handling 89.14 million passengers in 2018.