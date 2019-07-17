Pervert caught by Dubai Police with help from his wife

For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Agency

Dubai: The wife of a peeping Tom helped Dubai Police arrest her husband, a Dubai Court of First Instance heard.

The 41-year-old Filipino defendant was accused of filming his countrywoman secretly when she was in the shower at her accommodation in Al Muraqabbat area in March 2019.

He peeped through a small fan hole in the bathroom and secretly filmed the woman with his mobile phone.

When Dubai Police identified the man, his wife helped in his arrest.

“The victim reported the incident but he disappeared. We contacted his wife and arrested him with her help,” a 41-year-old policeman testified.

However, the records didn’t mention why or how the wife helped police to arrest her husband.

The victim said she was at her apartment on the third floor when she saw a hand crossing the small window hole carrying a black mobile phone.

“I don’t know if he was recording me or not but I yelled at him and he escaped. I left the bathroom and told my brother. We asked the watchman and then saw the defendant stepping out his room. I suspected him because he was asking me all the time of what happened and looked scared,” the victim said in records.

However, when she checked the surveillance cameras in the building, she noticed a man wearing the same shirt of the defendant when they saw him immediately after the incident.

“He entered the surveillance cameras room and heard me urging my brother to report the incident. He confessed that he photographed me and that he deleted the video,” added the victim.