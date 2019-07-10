Defendant threatened the woman with a knife after heated argument at her apartment

Photo for illustrative purposes Image Credit: Pixabay

Dubai: An Emirati man was on Wednesday accused of threatening to kill his former wife and damaging furniture at her apartment, Dubai Court of First Instance heard.

The Emirati woman, 44, claimed that her former husband, 26, divorced her in May this year. She was at her apartment in Mirdif area, when he called her asking for his ATM card.

She asked him to come and collect the card at 5am, he arrived at the apartment to get the card.

“I asked him to look in his belongings for the card. After a heated argument, I told him to take his belongings or I will send it to his mother’s house in Ajman. He was angry and started damaging the furniture. He brought a kitchen knife and pointed the blade on my face threatening to kill me,” said the woman in records.

The defendant set fire to the garbage bin and the security guard came to check what was happening after the fire alarm went on.

The defendant fled the apartment, and the woman informed Al Rashidiya police station.

During interrogation, the defendant admitted to threatening the woman and damaging her property.

He was charged with threatening his former wife, damaging properties worth Dh2,000.