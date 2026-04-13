The sister reported the incident to authorities, leading to a police investigation
Dubai: An Arab man has been ordered to pay Dh968,000 in compensation after being convicted of stealing from and destroying property at a farm inherited by his sister, a Dubai civil court has ruled.
The decision follows a final criminal judgment that sentenced the defendant to one month in prison and fined him for the value of the stolen items, after he was found to have deliberately damaged and removed assets from the 42,000-square-metre farm.
According to Emarat Al Youm, the man had previously been in possession of the property before ownership was legally transferred to his sister through inheritance.
He later committed acts including the theft of nine aluminium doors, 26 air-conditioning units and 20 palm trees valued at about Dh178,000.
He also damaged irrigation systems used for the farm and destroyed a further 140 palm trees, with losses estimated at Dh770,000.
The sister reported the incident to authorities, leading to a police investigation and referral to Dubai Public Prosecution.
The criminal case concluded with a conviction that was upheld on appeal and later by the Court of Cassation, establishing the defendant’s responsibility.
In its civil ruling, the court said the final criminal judgment provided conclusive proof of the offence and the defendant’s liability, noting that such findings cannot be reconsidered before civil courts. It found that the elements of civil liability, fault, damage and causation, were fully established.
The court awarded Dh948,000 in material damages, covering the value of the stolen items and destroyed agricultural assets, and Dh20,000 in moral damages for the emotional harm suffered by the plaintiff.
It said the sister endured distress and anguish due to the violation of her property, particularly as the defendant had previously been entrusted with the farm by their father.
The court also ordered a 5 per cent legal interest on the total amount from the date the ruling becomes final until full payment, in addition to legal fees and expenses.